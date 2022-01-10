Gold price remains at the mercy of the Treasury yields’ price action. Markets are now pricing in four Fed rate hikes this year; Powell, US inflation eyed. Gold 2022 Outlook: Correlation with US T-bond …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: $1,800 holds the key for XAU/USD amid rallying yields – Confluence Detector - January 10, 2022
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Resistance At 1.1355 Stays Strong - January 10, 2022
- EUR/USD rises as bets of tighter Fed remain - January 10, 2022