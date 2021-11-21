Gold is on the back foot on the approach to prior resistance. XAU/USD could stage a deep correction if $1,850 becomes resistance; US dollar on form as European covid risks rear th …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Bears in control for the open - November 21, 2021
- Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, NZD/USD, RBNZ, Fed Nomination - November 21, 2021
- EUR/USD and GBP/USD reversing lower as USD/JPY turns up towards multi-year highs - November 21, 2021