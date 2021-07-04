Gold bulls looking for an upside extension as US dollar wobbles on a softer inflation outlook. DXY needs to give out at daily support to help gold bulls towards the daily 38.2% Fibo target. For the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls coming back up for air towards 38.2% Fibo target
Gold bulls looking for an upside extension as US dollar wobbles on a softer inflation outlook. DXY needs to give out at daily support to help gold bulls towards the daily 38.2% Fibo target. For the …