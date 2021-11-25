Gold Price Forecast: XAU/EUR holds in consolidation, but focus is on a correction higher

XAU/EUR recovers some of its weekly losses, barely up 0.01.%. Falling German 10-year bunds and German Real Yields keep the EUR pressured to the downside. XAU/EUR: Tilted to the up …
