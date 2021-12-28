US Treasury yields stay firmer, German Bund coupons refreshed monthly top. Omicron cases remain high but fears recede on global studies, policymakers’ actions. Gold (XAU/EUR) prints mild losses around …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/EUR retreats from monthly hurdle despite Omicron-led cautious optimism - December 28, 2021
- EUR/USD: Bulls and bears jostle above 1.1300 amid USD rebound - December 27, 2021
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears attack two-month-old support line below 0.9200 - December 27, 2021