S&P 500 refreshed all-time high, yields drowned DXY amid year-end holiday season. Gold (XAU/USD) remains firmer around $1,812 during Tuesday’s Asian session, after refreshing the weekly peak the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD approaches double tops above $1,800 amid risk-on mood - December 27, 2021
- EUR/USD steady around 1.1320s as France reintroduce restrictions on Omicron Covid-19 spike - December 27, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Market’s optimism not enough to trigger a bullish breakout - December 27, 2021