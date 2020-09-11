Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears return amid dollar comeback, eyes on US CPI

Gold bears return after rejection above $1950 once again. US stimulus deal fallout, stocks sell-off boost the US dollar. Path of least resistance is down, focus on US CPI data. Having witnessed …
