EUR/USD bears keep the reins at the lowest level in a week, after falling heavily in the last two consecutive days. That said, the Euro pair remains pressured around 1.0775 during the early Monday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates above the 1,940 mark amid the US holiday - September 3, 2023
- EUR/USD: US holiday to restrict Euro moves, further downside hinges on 1.0750 break and ECB’s Lagarde - September 3, 2023
- Eur/Usd: Weekly Forecast 3Rd September – 9Th September - September 3, 2023