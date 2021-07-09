DXY tracks US Treasury yield rebound but gold sellers wait for more clues. Update: Gold price is struggling to hold ground above $1800 once again, as the US Treasury yields extend the rebound amid a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends its struggle above $1800 amid risk recovery
DXY tracks US Treasury yield rebound but gold sellers wait for more clues. Update: Gold price is struggling to hold ground above $1800 once again, as the US Treasury yields extend the rebound amid a …