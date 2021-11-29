Gold price rebounds but not out of the woods yet while below $1,800. Omicron covid variant woes will continue to play out, impacting USD and gold. Gold is looking to find its feet on Monday after wild …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD faces a wall of resistance en-route $1,800 – Confluence Detector - November 29, 2021
- EUR/USD eases below 1.1300 amid firmer yields, Fed’s Powell eyed - November 29, 2021
- EUR/USD Analysis: Friday’s short-covering rally runs out of steam rather quickly - November 29, 2021