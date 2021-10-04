A strong pickup in the US bond yields prompted fresh selling around gold on Monday. The risk-off impulse, a broad-based USD weakness might help limit deeper losses. Investors might also refrain from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with $1,750, session lows amid rising bond yields - October 4, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Corrective advance could continue in the near-term - October 4, 2021
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Another Test Of Resistance At 1.1610 - October 4, 2021