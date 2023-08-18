At the end of the week, the XAU/USD Gold spot slightly recovered to $1,890, but it is still poised for a 1% weekly decline, its fourth weekly loss in a row. The metal seems to be consolidating losses …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD gains some ground on risk aversion at the end of the week - August 18, 2023
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: US Dollar to keep strengthening - August 18, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: Battered Euro May Be in for More Pain - August 18, 2023