Mixed signals from Federal Reserve, mostly downbeat United States data improved sentiment and propelled Gold prices of late. Lunar New Year holidays in China, Fed’s ‘Blackout period’ may challenge XAU …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD bulls keep 1.0900 on radar amid hawkish ECB talks, US GDP eyed - January 22, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD grinds higher ahead of United States Gross Domestic Product - January 22, 2023
- Euro to US Dollar Spot Exchange Rates for 2023 - January 22, 2023