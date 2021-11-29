Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebound remains capped below $1,800 as sentiment stabilizes

Gold consolidates its rebound below $1,800 amid stabilizing risk sentiment. Virus variant challenges market sentiment but US dollar weakness sounds fishy ahead of Fed’s Powell. Treasury yields dropped …
