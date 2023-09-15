Bets for one more rate hike by the Federal Reserve and a positive risk tone should cap the upside.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovers further from multi-week low, back above $1,915 level - September 14, 2023
- EUR/GBP extends losses on ECB dovish tone, trades around 0.8570 - September 14, 2023
- USD/CAD holds steady above 1.3500, upside potential seems limited amid bullish Oil prices - September 14, 2023