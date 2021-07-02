Update: Gold prices pared some of their earlier day’s loss as US Treasury yields retraced from 1.47%. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1,778 with 0.11% gains. The greenback breached 92.50 on Thursday …
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains skeptical below $1,800 on steady USD
