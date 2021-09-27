Gold is under pressure as the US dollar resurges. Evergrande remains a thorn in the side for risk-sensitive assets. XAU/USD remains vulnerable amid hawkish Fed outlook Update: The retreat in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rises past $1,750 as US Treasury yields ease from three-month top - September 26, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Regains upside momentum towards 0.7085 - September 26, 2021
- Central Bank Chatter and U.S Economic Data Put the EUR, GBP, and the USD in Focus - September 26, 2021