Gold snaps five-day uptrend, refreshes intraday low of late. Market sentiment dwindles amid pre-GDP caution, light calendar. US Treasury yields rebound, add strength to the greenback. Gold Price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to defend $1,800 breakout on firmer USD - October 25, 2021
- EUR/USD traders on high alert into the ECB this week - October 25, 2021
- European airlines: intra-Eur, N Atlantic to boost 2022 & reduce losses - October 25, 2021