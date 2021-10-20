Gold continues to see signs of recovery. In the view of Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, XAU/USD will need to regain the 200-day moving average at $1794 to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Euro Stops Correcting - October 20, 2021
- Technical Analysis: EUR/USD and USD/CHF - October 20, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to reach $1834 July high on a break above $1794 – Commerzbank - October 20, 2021