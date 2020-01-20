Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold at an inflexion point, trading at extremes according to the COT report

EUR/USD remains below 1.1100 in thinned holiday trading The EUR/USD pair recovered from a fresh January low of 1.1076, but remains below the 1.1100 figure, and at risk of extending its decline.
