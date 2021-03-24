XAU/USD embarking on a test of $1,720. Gold is trading at $1,726 at the time of writing. XAU/USD has travelled between a low of $1,724.75 and a high of $1,742 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears take control after poor UK data - March 23, 2021
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD awaits fresh clues to extend two-day downtrend towards $1,700 - March 23, 2021
- EUR/USD: Teases monthly bottom above 1.1800 amid EU’s virus-led lockdown, strong US dollar - March 23, 2021