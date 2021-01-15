Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD battle lines well-defined ahead of key US data

Gold (XAU/USD) is holding onto the overnight recovery gains, underpinned by dovish Fed Chair Powell and President-elect Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. The sell-off in the US Treasury yields amid …
