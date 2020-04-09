The markets are quieter in Asia following a strong performance on Wall Street with US stocks bouncing back from the prior session’s lows. Gold has moved into consolidation between $1,647.60 and $1,650 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD consolidated in the $1640s in wind-down markets - April 8, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Range-Bound Below 1.0900 At Risk Of Falling Sub-1.0800 - April 8, 2020
- US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY’s bull trend remains intact, trades above 100.00 mark - April 8, 2020