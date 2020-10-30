Gold (XAU/USD) extended its declines into the second straight day on Thursday. The bright metal fell to fresh monthly lows of $1860 before recovering some ground to settle the day near $1868. “Sell …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD continues to run to the downside - October 30, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD likely to stay heavy after ECB punts to December - October 29, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: ECB nailed EUR’s coffin - October 29, 2020