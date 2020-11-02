A sweeping Blue-wave victory could likely be the best bet for the gold buyers. However. a contested outcome would reinforce the bearish momentum in the yellow metal. Therefore, a sense of caution will …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD embarks on a critical demand area - November 1, 2020
- AUD/USD risk reversals drop to four-month low on put demand - November 1, 2020
- EUR/USD struggling below 1.1700, PMI’s Next - November 1, 2020