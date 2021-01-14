Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD expected to reach 38.2% Fibonacci of the sharp bearish impulse

Gold dropped during the overnight trade despite the US political tensions. The 4-hour chart now shows a bearish continuation pattern. A renewed rally in the US yields could add to bearish pressures.
