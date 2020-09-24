DMA amid dollar’s upsurge. Gold (XAU/USD) finally breached the August low of $1863 on Wednesday, as the sell-off continued …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Rate Takes Out August Low as RSI Tracks Downward Trend - September 24, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD eyes a daily close below 100-DMA - September 24, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Trading Near A Fresh Two-Month Low And Poised To Extend The Slump - September 23, 2020