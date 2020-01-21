EUR/USD remains below 1.1100 in thinned holiday trading The EUR/USD pair recovered from a fresh January low of 1.1076, but remains below the 1.1100 figure, and at risk of extending its decline.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD firm above 10-day SMA, 23.6% Fibonacci in focus - January 20, 2020
- Gold London Price Forecast: XAU/USD starts the week challenging $1563/oz resistance - January 20, 2020
- EUR/USD New York Price Forecast: Euro under pressure below 1.1100 level and 50 DMA - January 20, 2020