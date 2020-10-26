XAU/USD pressured to break below $1,900. Gold faced selling pressure on Monday as coronavirus concerns weighed over the risk sentiment and strengthened the ha …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD hits 11-day low as dollar gains ground - October 25, 2020
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is at risk of falling in the near-term - October 25, 2020
- Brexit, COVID-19, and U.S Politics Keep the GBP, EUR, and the USD in the Spotlight - October 25, 2020