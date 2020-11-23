Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD holds onto Friday’s recovery gains

EUR/USD refreshes intraday high, stays inside short-term symmetrical triangle. Sustained trading above 200-bar SMA, normal RSI conditions favor bulls. November 04 high adds a filter to the downside, …
