Gold holds support above $1,730 following a the flush-out of weak hands. Gold prices ended lower on Monday as markets flipped risk-on pertaining to some upbeat news surrounding de …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD holds support above $1,730 - May 18, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Turned Short-Term Bullish May Near The Critical 1.1000 Level - May 18, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Hopes and more hopes - May 18, 2020