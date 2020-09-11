XAU/USD bears return amid dollar comeback, eyes on US CPI. Having witnessed volatile trades on Thursday, Gold (XAU/USD) settled the day in the red, once again …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is content to range trade - September 11, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears return amid dollar comeback, eyes on US CPI - September 11, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD fell into the red on Thursday, eyes on the FOMC - September 10, 2020