EUR/USD is holding the lower ground while hovering within Wednesday’s trading range in early Asian dealings, as the US dollar remains broadly in demand amid tepid close on Wall Street. Bearish RSI, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD looks to retest $1730 as USD holds firmer with yields - April 7, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: A failure to resist above 200-DMA recalls the sellers - April 7, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Retains Gains Near 1.1900 And Could Extend Its Gain Towards The 1.2000 Area - April 7, 2021