EUR/USD: Dollar to remain out of the market’s favour Market players continued to dump the greenback at the end of the week, sending EUR/USD to a fresh multi-month high of 1.1657, a level that was last …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD on the path to $2,000 - July 26, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Looking Overbought - July 26, 2020
- The Chart of the Week: EUR/USD over-popoulated positioning at critical weekly resistance - July 26, 2020