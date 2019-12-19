Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains confined in a sideways market in December 2019

EUR/USD depressed around 1.1120 but off daily lows The EUR/USD pair remains depressed but managed to bounce from its daily lows, as the market is still looking for a catalyst to push the greenback one …
