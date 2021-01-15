Gold is trapped in a range and bears are controlling it. However bulls might still get their chance. The 1818-30 zone is good for buyers. We can see the lack of sellers there and at this point this is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains trapped between 50 and 200-DMA ahead of US data - January 15, 2021
- EUR/USD Bearish Zigzag Pattern Has Target at 1.20 - January 15, 2021
- EUR/USD: Euro Extends Declines Ahead of US Retail Sales - January 15, 2021