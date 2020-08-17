XAU/USD slips below $1,950 despite mixed sentiment. Gold prices ease to $1,939.80, down 0.24% on a day, during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yell …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD slips below $1,950 despite mixed sentiment - August 17, 2020
- EUR/USD Rate Approaches 2020 High as RSI Retains Upward Trend - August 16, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Eyes 0.72 with bull cross on D1 - August 16, 2020