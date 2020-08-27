Gold set to rally beyond BIS options expiry. According to Andrew Maguire, the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) are aggressively weighing on gold ahead of the upcoming BIS o …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD spikes with USD slide then reverses sharply - August 27, 2020
- EUR/USD comes under pressure as GBP/USD and USD/JPY recover - August 27, 2020
- EUR/USD wavers ahead of Jerome Powell Jackson Hole speech - August 27, 2020