Gold has been holding onto some of its gains and now faces a big test – the Federal Reserve’s rate decision. Can the precious metal continue higher? The technical positioning looks promising. American …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD Still room for extra losses - April 29, 2020
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD all moving higher - April 28, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Held Within Familiar Levels, Neutral Ahead Of U.S. Critical Events - April 28, 2020