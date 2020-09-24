Gold remained depressed through the first half of the trading action on Thursday and was last seen hovering near two-month lows, around the $1850 region. The precious metal prolonged this week’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD decline continues, while USD/JPY keeps rallying and GBP/USD holds steady - September 24, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD struggles near two-month lows, around $1850 area [Video] - September 24, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-Big U.S. bank cuts its EUR/USD long - September 24, 2020