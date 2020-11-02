XAU/USD struggles to keep Friday’s recovery above $1,850. Gold prices remain mostly choppy between $1,877.30 and $1,879.45 during the early Asian trading on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD’s risks remain heavy amid the virus woes - November 1, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Inches closer to September low above 1.1600 - November 1, 2020
- Weekly trade idea on EUR/USD: Presidential election - November 1, 2020