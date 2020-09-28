EUR/USD could extend last week’s 1.77% decline, as crucial weekly chart indicators are now reporting bearish conditions. The MACD histogram, which gauges trend strength and trend changes, has crossed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD’s weekly chart momentum studies have turned bearish - September 28, 2020
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD jumps 20+ pips amid hope of a Brexit deal - September 27, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Weekly indicators turn bearish - September 27, 2020