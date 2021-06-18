Gold lost more than 5% on a weekly basis for the first time in a year. Unabated USD strength on FOMC’s hawkish shift dominated financial markets. The next target on the downside is located at $1,756.
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD poised to extend slide after breaking key supports
