EUR/USD is consolidating recent gains at around 1.0800 on Wednesday. The pair capitalizes on a subdued US Dollar on expectations for a less hawkish Fed outlook. The upside in EUR/USD, however, appears …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- How Fed’s decision will impact EUR/USD? - March 22, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Will a 25 bps Fed hike weigh on the pair? - March 22, 2023
- Euro to USD Rises as ECB Hawks Call for More Rate Hikes and Investors Await Fed Meeting Outcome - March 22, 2023