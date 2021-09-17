Hungary issued EUR 1 bln of seven-year euro bonds under favorable conditions, at a low interest rate, Finance Minister Mihály Varga said, according to state news wire MTI. Hungary issued USD 4.25 bln …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Hungary issues EUR 1 bln of euro bonds - September 17, 2021
- EUR/USD heads down while GBP/USD begins to recover and USD/JPY rebounds - September 17, 2021
- USD/JPY: Greater outflows to foreign bonds to provide support for the pair – MUFG - September 17, 2021