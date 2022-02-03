Infineon Technologies AG banked on a lower EUR/USD rate for its raised forecasts in fiscal 2022. The German chip maker is basing its guidance on an assumed exchange rate of $1.15 to the euro, down …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD and AUD/USD intraday: Elliott Wave analysis - February 3, 2022
- Infineon Banks on Lower EUR/USD Rate for Raised FY 2022 Guidance — Currency Comment - February 3, 2022
- ECB Preview: Inflation Impact on Tightening in Focus, EUR/USD Poised - February 3, 2022