The outlook for GBP/USD over 2022 is likely to be driven in part by the interest rate rises priced by the market for both the Bank of England and for the US Federal reserve.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Interest rates set to determine GBP/USD moves - January 3, 2022
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD slammed by surging Treasury yields - January 3, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye 1.10 the figure for the start of the year - January 3, 2022