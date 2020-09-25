EUR/USD – 1.1667… The single currency swung wildly in hectic trading yesterday as despite edging up to 1.1680 in Asia, price fell to an 8-week bottom at 1.1627 at New York open on usd’s continued …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Intra-day news and views and data to be released today – EUR/USD - September 25, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Maintains Its Bearish Stance Despite Paring The Weekly Slump - September 25, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD gets reprieve as dollar rebound pauses for breath - September 24, 2020