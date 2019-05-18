EUR/USD – 1.1177.. The single currency is nursing loss in subdued Asian morning after hitting an 8-day low of 1.1167 in New York yesterday. Despite staging a rebound to 1.1225 in European morning, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Intra-Day News and Views & data to be released today – EUR/USD - May 17, 2019
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro continues to bounce around - May 17, 2019
- EUR/USD recovery fails, ends week pointing lower - May 17, 2019