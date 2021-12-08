The Australian dollar soared after the RBA remained optimistic about the economic recovery. The pair saw strong buying interest at the psychological level of 0.7000, which also sits near November 2020 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Outlook: Bulls at the mercy of USD price dynamics, focus shifts to US CPI on Friday - December 8, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rebound remains capped below 21-DMA - December 8, 2021
- Intraday market analysis: US Dollar Index edges lower - December 8, 2021